Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.13 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004724 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003696 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,938,754 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

