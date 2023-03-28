Arvana Stock to Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:AVNI)

Shares of Arvana Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNI – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Arvana stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Arvana has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Arvana, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the identification and evaluation of industries and business opportunities for the company. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

