Arvana Stock to Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:AVNI)

Shares of Arvana Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNI – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
Arvana Price Performance
Shares of Arvana stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Arvana has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Arvana
