ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %
ASLN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 22,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,228. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
