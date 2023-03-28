ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

ASLN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 22,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,228. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

