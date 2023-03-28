Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 221,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.