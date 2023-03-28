Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
