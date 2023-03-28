Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assure

In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,125 shares of company stock worth $67,605. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Assure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assure Trading Down 13.7 %

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Assure from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $3.33. 23,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,986. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.