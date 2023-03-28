Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.06 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Astar has a market capitalization of $94.06 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

