Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00005492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $232.57 million and approximately $16,986.67 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.47935193 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $21,909.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

