AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 4,457,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,422,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

