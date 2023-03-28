AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 4,457,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,422,615. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

