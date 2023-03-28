Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 84.58% and a negative return on equity of 156.21%. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Augmedix Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of AUGX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Augmedix by 577.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

