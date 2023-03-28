Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) PT Raised to $5.00

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of AUGX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 156.21% and a negative net margin of 84.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

