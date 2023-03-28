Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $146.87 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $16.60 or 0.00061562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.41 billion and $146.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017713 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,870,424 coins and its circulating supply is 325,807,704 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

