Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

AVEM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. 34,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,950. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

