Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 348,820 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 636,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. 52,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,220. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

