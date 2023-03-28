AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVDX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.52.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. Equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
