Badger DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $52.65 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $52.65 million and $4.88 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,608 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

