Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $85,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 369,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,144. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

