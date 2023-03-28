Bank of Montreal Can Buys 63,498 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $87,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.30. The stock had a trading volume of 536,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,956. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

