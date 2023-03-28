Bank of Montreal Can Has $102.09 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $102,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

INTU stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.18. The company had a trading volume of 453,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

