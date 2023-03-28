Bank of Montreal Can Has $132.60 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.27% of AGCO worth $132,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 46.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. 151,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,668. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.