Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CME Group were worth $126,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.45. 513,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average is $177.97. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

