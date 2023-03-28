Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of AutoZone worth $115,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $38.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,406.92. 43,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,320. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,446.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,396.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

