Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $119,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.78. 372,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

