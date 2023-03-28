Barclays Increases Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $50.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Tencent Stock Performance

Tencent stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,986. Tencent has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.30.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

