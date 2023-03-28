Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $368.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,093. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

