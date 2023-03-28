Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $368.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.
LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.93.
NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,093. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
