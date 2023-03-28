Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Down 71.3% in March

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 57,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,053,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,391,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

