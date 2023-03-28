BCK Partners Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.16. The company had a trading volume of 234,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,242. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.68.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

