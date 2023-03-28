Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.02. 674,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,536. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

