Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 706 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,195. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

