Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. 1,257,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

