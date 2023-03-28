Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 706,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,843. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

