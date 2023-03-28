Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after buying an additional 634,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,210,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,157 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

