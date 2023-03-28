Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,854. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

