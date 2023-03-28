Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. 107,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

