Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 293,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,919. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

