Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,845 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

