Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.37. 274,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

