Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 89 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.08. 179,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

