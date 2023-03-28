BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

