BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $140.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $140.00 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 773,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,281. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

