BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.95. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £12.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.23.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

