Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Up 4.3%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 23,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 131,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Biotricity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Biotricity had a negative net margin of 220.94% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%. On average, analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

