Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

