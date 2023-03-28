Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $163,346.78

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.22 or 0.00052555 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $249.08 million and approximately $163,346.78 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00132634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

