Bitcoin Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.14 or 0.00052051 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $247.68 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

