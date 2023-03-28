Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Black Spade Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter worth $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth $314,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the first quarter worth $584,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSAQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.04. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.