BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,543 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.