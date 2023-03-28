BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

ECAT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 180,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,170. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

