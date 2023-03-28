BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BRSA opened at GBX 182.84 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,213.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.45. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.64). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.23.
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
Read More
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.