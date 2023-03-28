BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRSA opened at GBX 182.84 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,213.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.45. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.64). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.23.

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.