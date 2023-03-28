Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BLSTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Blackstone Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
About Blackstone Minerals
